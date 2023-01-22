Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Minnehaha County’s Most Wanted fugitives?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Do you recognize any of these men? Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, a partnership between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, maintains a Most Wanted list of fugitives who may be in or around Minnehaha County. If...
kicdam.com
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man charged for OWI and more
LARCHWOOD—A 51-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in Larchwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and dark window or windshield. The arrest of Matthew John Mossefin stemmed from the stop of a...
KELOLAND TV
22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
KELOLAND TV
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
KELOLAND TV
33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man arrested in stabbing incident
A Brookings man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man. Police Detective Adam Smith says it was reported shortly after 3:00 o’clock this morning on the 500 block of 5th Avenue South. A 34-year-old Brookings man had been stabbed on his hand. He was treated at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) —1 person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge
A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
One dead in fire; Two arrested after crash; Fentanyl dangers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Monday. This Midday we also have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to...
KELOLAND TV
Victim dies in morning fire in Sioux Falls, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said a victim died in a structure fire on the 500 block of West 9th Avenue at about 3:33 a.m. today. The first arriving firefighters confirmed smoke conditions on the second floor of the building. Crews located the fire and entered to conduct searches for any potential victims, a news release said.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
