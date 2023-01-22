Read full article on original website
Uneducated Republicans
3d ago
She needs to put money in the SCHOOLS WE ALREADY HAVE SO THEY TOO CAN HIRE QUALIFIED TEACHERS RATHER THAN THIS NONSENSE OF HERS AND OTHERS THAT THINK THE TAXPAYERS OF IOWA NEED TO PUT PEOPLES KIDS IN RELIGIOUS AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT TO EARN THEIR OWN MONEY!!
Reply(4)
6
Bobby B
3d ago
Cocktail Kimmy is hurting her rural supporters most...what were they thinking when casting a vote for her? LMAO
Reply(8)
10
