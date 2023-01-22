Read full article on original website
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
Galesburg man arrested for 4th DUI last Thursday; Peoria man charged with DUI after found asleep behind the wheel
On Thursday night last week, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no headlights or taillights near Cross Street and South Academy Street. The 36-year-old male driver partially rolled down a passenger window for officers and police could immediately detect a cannabis odor coming from the vehicle. The man was unable to provide a driver’s license which was found to be revoked out of Illinois and suspended out of Florida. The man was informed he was under arrest for driving on a revoked license. Officers found an opened package of cannabis on the man and a drink chip from a local bar inside the car. The man was also emitting a strong alcoholic odor. Back at the public safety building, the man declined to conduct a field sobriety test. The man did, however, provide a breath sample of .156 BAC. With three prior DUI convictions, the man’s DUI charge was elevated to an Aggravated DUI. He was also charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, Driving on a Revoked License, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and cited for no headlights or taillights.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Collision alert issued in McLean County
UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) The collision alert has been lifted. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, drivers who are involved in minor property damage accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours after the collision alert has been lifted.
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say
Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fire
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Rick White surveyed the front of his wife’s house on Maple Avenue and took an inventory of what he would need to board up the structure. “They aren’t letting anyone in,” White said.
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
newschannel20.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
