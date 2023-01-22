Read full article on original website
Indiana the first Power Five offer for OL Gabe VanSickle
Coopersville (Mich.) 2024 OL Gabe VanSickle talks about his offer from Indiana and when he may get to campus.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
Late Kick: Could Oregon be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Oregon's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
Wiltfong Whiparound: South Carolina rolling, five-star predictions, five-star intel, Aggies junior day recap
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we began the show with South Carolina adding a commitment from Kam Pringle and who could be next for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks including a run at one of the nation's top offensive line classes. We pivoted there to a 247Sports Crystal Ball...
Kermit Davis talks 89-77 loss to Missouri
On Tuesday, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss what went wrong in his team's loss at home to the Missouri Tigers.
2024 WR Keylen Adams at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament
Watch Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2024 wide receiver Keylen Adams with the Bootleggers at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
Walker gets "all the inside information" during WVU visit
The past couple of weekends have included big visit events for Mountaineer football, with recruits from all over the country making their way into Morgantown to check out Neal Brown's WVU Football program. But Brown is not the only head coach doing recruiting and hosting visitors. Bob Huggins had in one of his top targets on Saturday in Erlanger (KY) Lloyd forward EJ Walker.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer
Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
Buffs in the mix for former Alabama linebacker
For the first month of the Coach Prime era at Colorado, the Buffaloes were averaging more than one commitment per day. But with 23 scholarship transfers already on board and the spring semester underway, the flood of incoming talent to Boulder has naturally slowed down. BuffStampede.com has learned Colorado is...
Can Johnson and Huggins put their past to work for the future?
When you get to thinking about what DerMarr Johnson can do for West Virginia basketball, your thoughts rush to the obvious.
Golden remains confident in Reeves amid shooting struggles
The play initially unfolded seamlessly. While facing a defensively elite Mississippi State squad, Florida wing Kowacie Reeves made a sharp pass to freshman wing Riley Kugel and immediately cut to the corner. Meanwhile, Kugel made a short but purposeful pass to senior center Colin Castleton, who was situated just slightly beyond the arc before driving toward the basket, taking on his man and drawing a double team from the same corner in which Reeves patiently waited.
Rusty's Rambling's - Early expected names in town this weekend
Looking to the this weekend, Georgia is expecting some visitors on campus before the month of February hits and it becomes another dead period until March. Honestly I.
2024 five-star cornerback prospect Ellis Robinson IV sets announcement date
Feb. 1 marks the first day of the regular signing period for 2023 recruits, and it will also be decision day for the top ranked cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. IMG Academy junior Ellis Robinson IV will make the call between a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Miami, which he announced on New Year's Eve.
Oregon baseball preview: The state of the program heading into the 2023 season
Baseball season is officially around the corner. With under one month remaining until pitchers and catchers show up for spring training and three weeks until the Oregon Ducks take the field at PK Park, it is time to begin previewing Oregon and its 2023 season. However, before we start with...
Wake Forest Basketball falls 81-79 at Pitt
The script varied little, despite it being a different day, opponent and venue.The opposition gets ridiculously hot behind the 3-point arc and builds a big lead. Wake Forest.
Texas A&M officially adds another member to 2023 class as 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell enrolls
Texas A&M had 18 players ink their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last month. However, there is one more member of the class. Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell had been committed to Georgia but did not sign early with the Bulldogs. Then, in early January, he flipped his pledge to the Aggie. However, he did so after the Early Signing Period had ended.
