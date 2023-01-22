ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Walker gets "all the inside information" during WVU visit

The past couple of weekends have included big visit events for Mountaineer football, with recruits from all over the country making their way into Morgantown to check out Neal Brown's WVU Football program. But Brown is not the only head coach doing recruiting and hosting visitors. Bob Huggins had in one of his top targets on Saturday in Erlanger (KY) Lloyd forward EJ Walker.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says

Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer

Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Buffs in the mix for former Alabama linebacker

For the first month of the Coach Prime era at Colorado, the Buffaloes were averaging more than one commitment per day. But with 23 scholarship transfers already on board and the spring semester underway, the flood of incoming talent to Boulder has naturally slowed down. BuffStampede.com has learned Colorado is...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Golden remains confident in Reeves amid shooting struggles

The play initially unfolded seamlessly. While facing a defensively elite Mississippi State squad, Florida wing Kowacie Reeves made a sharp pass to freshman wing Riley Kugel and immediately cut to the corner. Meanwhile, Kugel made a short but purposeful pass to senior center Colin Castleton, who was situated just slightly beyond the arc before driving toward the basket, taking on his man and drawing a double team from the same corner in which Reeves patiently waited.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Texas A&M officially adds another member to 2023 class as 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell enrolls

Texas A&M had 18 players ink their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last month. However, there is one more member of the class. Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell had been committed to Georgia but did not sign early with the Bulldogs. Then, in early January, he flipped his pledge to the Aggie. However, he did so after the Early Signing Period had ended.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

