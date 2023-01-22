Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
Veteran Owned Harker Heights, Texas Business Is Popping A Snack In Style
(Harker Heights, Texas) - There's always a new spin on a food that everyone enjoys, isn't there? Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, of course. Just imagine a normal cheese pizza - feels like it's missing something, doesn't it?. Of course we're aren't trying to put down cheese pizza, because...
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
KWTX
Temple horse rescue farm may be forced to close its doors permanently
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Temple, announced it is unable to take in any more rescues at this time due to rising costs and a lack of funding. Sherry Stewart, the owner of the farm, opened its doors in 2017, hoping to “pay it...
fox44news.com
Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
PHOTOS: Austin shelter hopes senior dog portraits will help them get adopted
JCPenny partnered with Austin Pets Alive! to take pet portraits of some of the shelter's senior dogs. APA! is one of several shelters across the nation that JCPenny partnered with in an effort to help the senior dogs find homes.
KWTX
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
