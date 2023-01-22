Read full article on original website
Related
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
WWMTCw
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
WWMTCw
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Sheriff’s deputy gets praise for saving man’s life in barn explosion
WEST OLIVE, MI — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he’s looking forward to meeting with the family of a man whose life he saved just before Christmas. Deputy Joseph Rohloff was given a lifesaving award by Sheriff Steve Kempker at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rohloff applied tourniquets to an Allendale man critically injured in a barn explosion just before Christmas.
Police identify man fatally shot during ‘domestic situation’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Nunica man has died after he was shot late Monday, Jan. 23, during a domestic disturbance, police said. Keith Douglas Gardner died after the shooting in his home, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a...
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
Court papers: Good Samaritan drives shooting victim to hospital
"I saw the victim approach my passenger side window, and he was saying that he needed a ride to the hospital, that he had just got shot," said the Good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.
‘Textbook firearms trafficker’ sold guns used in girl’s killing, other shootings
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man who acted as a “straw purchaser” of firearms put guns on the street that have been tied to crimes across the state including the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl in Wyoming, federal prosecutors said. Jerreil LaMounta Martin, 25, of Grand...
‘Took my superhero from me,’ boy says in letter as father’s killer sentenced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Describing his father as his “superhero,” a young boy made his anguish known in an emotional letter read at a murder sentencing Monday. “My heart is broken and I feel completely empty since the death of my dad,” Shanita Brown read on behalf of the boy.
After student found with loaded gun at school, Grand Rapids leaders want to hear parents’ concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the aftermath of a loaded handgun found in a student’s possession at school, Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district parents about school safety. A 13-year-old student at Burton Middle School was arrested last week after the district received a tip...
jack1065.com
73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
Fuel cleanup from rolled semi closes US-131 for hours near Rockford
US-131 northbound was closed for hours in the early Tuesday morning due to a rolled semi and large fuel spill.
Comments / 0