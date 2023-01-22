Read full article on original website
MINA token price analysis: MINA token price conducts a strong bullish surrounding
The MINA token price is showing a U-shaped recovery on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of MINA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000253 with an increase of 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
LTC coin price analysis: LTC coin price establishes an interesting pattern.
LTC coin price has been on an uptrend as the coin price bounced off the demand zone. LTC coin price is trading near the supply zone and as of now, it has started consolidating near it. The pair of LTC/BTC trading at the price of 0.004006 with an increase of...
ZCASH token price analysis: ZCASH token price initiates a reverse gear.
ZCASH token price has bounced off the demand zone strongly following a strong bullish momentum in the overall cryptocurrency market. ZCASH token price has formed a rounding bottom pattern in a daily time frame. The pair of ZCASH/BTC is transacting at the price level of 0.001978 with an increase of...
ETHW token price analysis: ETHW token price raises the hopes of bulls.
The ETHW token price has been on an upward trend since it bounced off the demand zone. The ETHW token price is currently trading near the supply zone and has begun to consolidate near it. The ETHW/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0001814, up 5.69% in the last 24 hours.
AVALANCHE token price analysis: AVAX token price gives hopes to the investors
The AVAX token price has bounced off the demand zone following a strong bullish momentum in the past couple of weeks. The AVAX token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AVAX/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0007814 with an...
BCH token price analysis: BCH token price forms a staggering pattern.
The BCH token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The BCH token price is forming a flag and pole pattern on a daily time frame. The BCH/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001541 with an increase of 0.97% in the past 24 hours.
MAKER token price analysis: MKR token price gets ready for a mammonthous move.
The MKR token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The MKR token price is forming a flag and pole pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of MKR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.02973 with an increase of 3.29% in the past 24 hours.
