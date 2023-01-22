ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

‘Toadzilla’: Giant cane toad found in Australia could be world’s largest

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmsoA_0kNNES1V00

Park rangers in Australia believe they may have found a record-breaking cane toad in a rainforest.

Nicknamed “Toadzilla” by the rangers, the 5.9-pound amphibian was discovered in Conway National Park in Queensland last week, CBS News and The Washington Post reported.

In a news release, the Queensland Department of Environment and Science said ranger Kylee Gray said a snake moving across a track on Jan. 12 forced her team to stop her vehicle.

“There was a red-belly black snake on the track in front of us,” Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Company. “So we stopped to let the snake pass and got out of the vehicle and right next to us was this huge cane toad.”

Gray said she could not believe the weight and size of the toad.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray said in a statement. “We dubbed it Toadzilla, and quickly put it into a container so we could remove it from the wild.”

Rangers believe the toad was a female due to its size. Now, Australian officials are trying to determine whether Toadzilla could be a world-record holder, the Post reported.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest toad on record was Prinsen, a pet toad in Sweden. The amphibian weighed 5.13 pounds and measured 21 inches in length when fully extended, according to the website.

Toadzilla’s weight tops that number if her weight numbers are verified.

“We didn’t get it on certified scales,” Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Company. “So we’re sort of kicking ourselves.”

Gray believes Toadzilla bulked up from a diet of insects, reptiles and small mammals, the BBC reported.

“A cane toad (Toadzilla’s) size will eat anything it can fit into its mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles and small mammals,” Gray said in the news release.

Toads, which were first introduced to Australia in 1935, are considered one of nation’s most damaging pests, the BBC reported. Because there are no natural predators, the toads are estimated to number in the hundreds of millions, according to the news outlet.

Like most captured toads, Toadzilla was euthanized, the news release stated.

But Gray said it was a memorable capture.

“(It looked) almost like a football with legs,” Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Company.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia

Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
New York Post

World’s tallest man feared he would step on world’s shortest man

The world’s tallest man revealed that he asked Guinness World Records officials to keep him away from the world’s shortest man when they met because he feared that he would step on him. Guinness World Records holder Sultan Kösen, an 8-foot-3-inch tall man from Turkey, met the world’s shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi in London in 2014. Dangi, who was from India, stood at 1 foot 9½ inches before he died in 2015. “I kept asking officials to keep them away from me,” Kösen told Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet. “I was very afraid to accidentally step on them and break their bodies.” However, Kösen said...
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
New York Post

152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil unearthed: ‘Perfectly preserved’

Not a bad look for 152 million years old. German scientists might’ve made paleontological history after unearthing a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil — which is believed to be the oldest specimen of the species ever discovered. The groundbreaking finding occurred in 2014, but was only recently documented in the journal Fossil Records. “The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper describing the skeleton, which was unearthed near Painten, a small town in central Bavaria, Jam Press reported. Accompanying pics show the rock-encased skeleton, which looks so intact it could be...
msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy