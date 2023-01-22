KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.

