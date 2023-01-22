ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Aaron Stafford
3d ago

Nope...she needs to go.If she gonna forge a insurance claim... she'll forge a police report...to many bad cops. Sorry lady time to move on!!!

WWMTCw

Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

