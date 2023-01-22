Read full article on original website
Aaron Stafford
3d ago
Nope...she needs to go.If she gonna forge a insurance claim... she'll forge a police report...to many bad cops. Sorry lady time to move on!!!
wkzo.com
Marshall man facing multiple charges including vehicle theft and property damage including deputy vehicles
BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office issued multiple charges on Wednesday, January 25 against a Marshall man who led police on a multi-county pursuit. It all started the day before on Tuesday, January 24 when Michael Bilbrey was pursued by police after it...
WWMTCw
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor police confirm suspicious death is homicide; surveillance video of three suspects released
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Investigators confirmed the death of longtime Benton Harbor resident Leon Johnson, 74—known as ‘Red’ to his friends and family—is a homicide. Johnson was found dead on Sunday, shot to death, in what police believe may have been a robbery. His death...
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
WWMTCw
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
Police identify man fatally shot during ‘domestic situation’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Nunica man has died after he was shot late Monday, Jan. 23, during a domestic disturbance, police said. Keith Douglas Gardner died after the shooting in his home, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a...
Court papers: Good Samaritan drives shooting victim to hospital
"I saw the victim approach my passenger side window, and he was saying that he needed a ride to the hospital, that he had just got shot," said the Good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous.
Fox17
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Kalamazoo Township Police Department increases pay for cadets, officer candidates
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Kalamazoo Township officials hope an increase of 25% to 30% in pay for those in their police cadet program and those attending the police academy will help attract new officers. Noting some departments across the region are offering signing bonuses upward of $15,000, Township Manager...
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
Grand Rapids Man Sentenced for Trafficking Guns Across the State
Grand Rapids resident Jerreil LaMounta Martin was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally purchasing and trafficking more than 40 firearms, including one traced to vehicle break-ins at Central Michigan University and one tied to the killing of a 2-year-old child. Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business, charging...
Suspect arrested in Kent County after stabbing another man
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing another man, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim, a 30-year-old Tyrone Township man, is in stable condition at an area hospital. Police responded to a 9 a.m. report of a stabbing Sunday, Jan....
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
wkzo.com
3 injured in two Saturday crashes in Cass County: Alcohol and drugs believed to be involved in both
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two crashes in Cass County occurred on Saturday, January 21 within less than of an hour of each other injured three people combined. The first one, a single vehicle crash causing two injuries, happened around 7:06 p.m. on Hess Road., north of Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township.
Woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.
Tv20detroit.com
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
