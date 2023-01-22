ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Look Back ... to a community honor for Jan Hurd, 1998

By Bill Edwards / History editor
 3 days ago
In an era before compulsory education laws for school-age population, there was still enough demand for attendance in Anniston schools as to constitute an overcrowding crisis, according to this article of Jan. 22, 1907.

Jan. 22, 1948, in The Star: President Houston Cole of Jacksonville State Teachers College has made a request to the State Building Commission for an expenditure of $950,000, for the following projects: a new science department, a wing to the men’s dormitory, heating and water improvements and a new auditorium. College enrollment is now around 1,300, and there’s no gathering space anywhere on campus that can even hold commencement exercises. Those events take place in a rented building in Jacksonville. Also this date: A juvenile delinquency problem definitely exists in the rural areas of Calhoun County, says F. J. Little, county school attendance officer. He reports that every day between 50 and 100 boys and girls are not only staying away from school but engaging in dangerous and undesirable activity. Some hitchhike, others frequent filling stations, stores and movie theaters where they pick up chance acquaintances. Additionally: The first twins of 1948 arrived this morning at 8:34 and 8:40 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Hospital. The identical boys are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Gannon of South Hunter Street.

Jan. 22, 1998, in The Star: In late June, Jan Hurd, at that time an assistant Anniston school superintendent in charge of curriculum, with no prior experience running a school system, became superintendent at a time of crisis — the previous superintendent had just been fired. For her rapid success in improving morale and getting the school system back on track, Hurd, 46, was named Citizen of the Year by The Anniston Star yesterday. Also this date: Randolph County and neighboring communities are in mourning for John Baxter Stevenson II, who died early yesterday morning from injuries sustained in a traffic accident. A Roanoke resident, J.B. was a 17-year-old student at LaGrange Academy. He was an athletic, competitive youth who was also seen to have the skills to be a journalist — his late grandfather, John Bluford Stevenson, had been editor and publisher of The Randolph Leader for six decades.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
