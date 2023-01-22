ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country's economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy