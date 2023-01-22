Read full article on original website
WBOC
Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs
MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
WBOC
Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash
SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
WBOC
House Fire Causes Thousands in Damage
CENTREVILLE, Md.- A house fire in Queen Anne's County caused thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office says the fire started around noon at a one-story home on Hunters Lane in Centreville. No injuries were reported. It took 10 firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire...
WBOC
Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.
SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
Cape Gazette
Dock repairs on the way in Lewes
Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
The Dispatch
SHA Reviewing Traffic Study Of Berlin Intersection
BERLIN – While a new signal has improved traffic safety at one Berlin intersection, there’s a chance changes could be coming to another problem spot. With a new light at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street now operational, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza this week said Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) officials had recently conducted a traffic study at the Route 50/Route 818 intersection and are now reviewing its findings.
WBOC
Seaford Home Hit by Gunfire, DSP Investigating
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning. Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
WBOC
Throwback Thursday w/ Jim Duffy – Union Station
How does a dilapidated old train station building tell a story? Secrets of the eastern shore author Jim Duffy is explaining how the past and present of Salisbury are woven together with this humble structure.
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun
The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover, Delaware yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Comments / 6