Hong Kong Olympic Medalist Siobhan Haughey: ‘2022 Was A Rebuilding Year’
Hear what 25-year-old Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey has to say as she looks forward to a busy racing schedule for 2023. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Speaking to The South China Morning Post this week, 25-year-old Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong recounted her 2022 year full of ups and downs.
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #50-41
Chad Le Clos had a resurgence last year during the short course season, but it remains to be seen if he can still be one of the world's best in long course. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another...
Olympic Champion Van Rouwendaal Set To Take On Midmar Mile
Dutch Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal is headed to the 50th edition of the Midmar Mile taking place in South Africa next month. Current photo via Sharon van Rouwendaal. The 50th edition of the aQuellé Midmar Mile is headed back to KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa with a big boost to the women’s competition.
Sarah Sjostrom Set To Begin 2023 At Luxembourg Euro Meet
LCM (50m) Live Results (when available) After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Luxembourg Euro Meet is back. Kicking off on Friday, January 27th, the 3-day affair is picking up right where it left off, with a host of talent from around the world set to descend upon the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque.
Kamminga, Steenbergen Post Multiple Victories At Flanders Swimming Cup
LCM (50m) The 2023 Flanders Swimming Cup concluded from Antwerp over the weekend with a visiting Dutch contingent putting up strong showings on both the men’s and women’s sides. Two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was among the competitors with the 27-year-old reaping gold across the men’s 100m...
Tom Rushton Heads To Israel To Work With Federation’s Top Swimmers Through February
Rushton and Siobhan Haughey will work in Netanya, Israel for a six-week period to run workouts and offer guidance to the federation's coaches. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. One of the top swim coach’s in Europe, Tom Rushton recently arrived in Israel and will work with the country’s top athletes through the end of February.
Sarah Sjostrom Withdraws From Euro Meet Due To Back Pain
LCM (50m) Live Results (when available) The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet kicks off this Friday, however, one of its most anticipated stars will no longer be competing. 29-year-old Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was set to make her 2023 racing debut this weekend but tells SwimSwam she has withdrawn due to a recurring back injury.
USA Swimming Reveals Event Order For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
The new event order mimics the one released for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last year. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The event order for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials has been released. As expected, the schedule mimics the new nine-day format that was confirmed for the 2024 Olympic...
Mityukov Captures 4th Gold To Close Out 56th Geneva Challenge
LCM (50m) The 56th Geneva Challenge wrapped up from Centre Sportif des Vernets yesterday with Roman Mityukov topping the podium once again. After having already reaped golds across the 50m free, 100m free and 200m back, 22-year-old Mityukov snagged the top spot in the 100m back to conclude his meet.
Quarter-Finals Slated For Wednesday In LEN Men’s Euro Cup & Challenger Cup
In addition to four Group B matches in the Champions League, Wednesday will feature quarter-finals in both the men’s Euro Cup and the Challenger Cup. Current photo via Slobodan Sandic/LEN Media. Courtesy: LEN. This Wednesday will be filled with the very best of water polo action – besides four...
Mastromatteo, McMurray Shine As Varsity Blues Get LCM Racing In At Toronto Grand Prix
LCM (50 meters) The University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s and women’s swimming team won every event on Day 1 of the Toronto Grand Prix (Jan. 20) at Varsity Pool. WOMEN’S RESULTS: Fourth-year veteran Ainsley McMurray and rookie standout Nina Mollin led the No. 2 nationally-ranked Blues women with two victories each. McMurray won both the 50 freestyle (26.17) and 200 freestyle (2:04.05), while Mollin took the top spot in the 200 butterfly (2:15.85) and 400 IM (4:53.40).
Zhang Yufei Focusing on Lower-Body Strength, Turns After Elbow Injury at SCW
"I reflected on where I lost in the 50 butterfly, or where I was still short of the champion MacNeil, and I improved the technique of turning,” Zhang said. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. An elbow injury at last month’s Short Course World Championships has prevented Zhang Yufei from...
