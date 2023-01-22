ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell has ‘no memory’ of Prince Andrew ever meeting Virginia Giuffre

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqLM_0kNNDhLj00

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell claims Prince Andrew and and Virginia Roberts Guiffre have never met — and that the infamous photograph of them together was faked.

In her first broadcasted interview since being sentenced to 20-years in a Florida prison for trafficking young girls to be abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell said she had no recollection of the pair ever meeting.

Despite being in the photograph herself, Maxwell insisted it was doctored.

Guiffre has maintained that Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was a teenager in London, New York and on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

In the interview airing Monday night, Maxwell said: “I have no memory of them meeting. And I don’t think that picture is real,” she said of the photo, which shows Prince Andrew with an arm around Guiffre and Maxwell grinning in the background.

“It is a fake. I don’t believe it is real for a second, in fact I am sure it is not,.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bbGO_0kNNDhLj00
“I don’t remember her in my home,” Ghislaine Maxwell said about Virginia Guiffre.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2sv7_0kNNDhLj00
Ghislaine Maxwell claims that this photo is doctored.
AFP/US District Court – Southern District of New York

Maxwell went on to add, “There is no original of that photo, [just] copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, looks like it has been photoshopped. I don’t remember her in my home,” The Sun reported.

Prince Andrew has long been connected to Maxwell and Epstein, who died by suicide in his Manhattan prison cell in 2019.

Guiffre and Andrew reached a settlement in February of last year, however, the terms were not disclosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHaR4_0kNNDhLj00
Virginia Guiffre and Prince Andrew reached a settlement in February of last year.
AP

The highly-anticipated interview, coined “Ghislaine Behind Bars,” is set to be aired on Jeremy Kyle’s TalkTV show Monday night at 7 p.m. Kyle told viewers, “Maxwell lifts the lid on Epstein, Prince Andrew and even our late Queen. This is Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars in her own words.”

Maxwell has recently spoken out about her admiration for the Queen.

“I thought the queen was one of the most exceptional women I ever had the honor and privilege of meeting,” Maxwell, 61, told the Daily Mail on Sunday from behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4Zxo_0kNNDhLj00
Ghislaine Maxwell was interviewed from prison.
Talk TV

She noted she was “profoundly sorry” after hearing news of her death in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Maxwell had been a guest of the queen’s son Prince Andrew over the decades and was notably pictured at Balmoral Castle with Epstein in 1999.

The interview comes as Prince Andrew is allegedly attempting to overturn the multi-million dollar settlement he and Guiffre agreed upon last year in hopes that she will retract her sexual assault allegations, according to The Sun.

Comments / 1

