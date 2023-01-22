ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ Monterey Park shooting manhunt as he sends prayers to victims

President Joe Biden sent his prayers to the victims of a California mass shooting and urged locals to follow the guidance of law enforcement as a manhunt for the suspect continued Sunday morning.The president wrote on Twitter that he was “monitoring” the situation as the hunt for the suspect continued. At least 10 people are thought to be dead and likely many more are injured after a shooting broke out at a ballroom and dance studio that was hosting a celebration for the Chinese new year.A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified, as the shooter is not...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
investing.com

Ten dead in shooting outside Los Angeles; suspect at large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday during the city's Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, and was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in traffic crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound 110 Freeway in the south Los Angeles area.The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who died at the scene.Traffic was backed up on the freeway and routed around the area while an investigation was conducted.
kalkinemedia.com

Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

Nine killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

Shooting at location of Chinese Lunar New Year festival. Nine killed, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says. Social media footage shows emergency workers treating victims. Updates throughout. Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday, the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

