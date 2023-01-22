Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Stops Tesla on SoCal Freeway in Violent Confrontation Caught on Dashcam
A man driving on a Southern California freeway was recording what he thought was a case of road rage involving two other drivers. Moments later, he was surprised to find himself at the center of a confrontation on the 2 Freeway in Glendale. The man, who asked not to be...
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park
A 50-year-old southern California woman was found dead after falling and sustaining fatal head trauma after falling in Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.
Police: 72-Year-Old Gunman Shot Up LA Dance Hall; Death Toll Rises To 11
The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community as they probed the past of the 72-year-old suspect Monday and his relationship to the club. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 11 after health officials announced...
At least 7 people are killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California
At least seven people were killed and one person seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at two agricultural businesses in Northern California on Monday, authorities said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the state in a matter of days. The shootings unfolded on the outskirts of Half Moon...
KTLA.com
26-year-old man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman meets with Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday visited the home of 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who is being called a hero for disarming the Monterey Park gunman when he entered a second dance hall in Alhambra. “This remarkable young man without any hesitation, though with moments of fear, took it upon himself to...
72-Year-Old Suspect In Monterey Park Shooting Reportedly Kills Himself
The suspect sought by authorities for the Monterey Park shootout has reportedly shot and killed himself. What Happened: Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said the suspect was a 72-year-old man, reported The New York Times. He was reportedly found dead on Sunday afternoon in a van nearly 30...
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
Actor Julian Sands identified as one of two missing hikers in San Gabriel Mountains
Julian Sands, a 65-year-old British actor, has been missing since last week in the Mt. Baldy area and is being searched for in the SoCal mountains.
Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ Monterey Park shooting manhunt as he sends prayers to victims
President Joe Biden sent his prayers to the victims of a California mass shooting and urged locals to follow the guidance of law enforcement as a manhunt for the suspect continued Sunday morning.The president wrote on Twitter that he was “monitoring” the situation as the hunt for the suspect continued. At least 10 people are thought to be dead and likely many more are injured after a shooting broke out at a ballroom and dance studio that was hosting a celebration for the Chinese new year.A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified, as the shooter is not...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Everything we know about the lunar new year massacre
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in , a predominantly Asian American community just east of downtown Los Angeles. The suspect, , was found dead inside a van Sunday from an...
investing.com
Ten dead in shooting outside Los Angeles; suspect at large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday during the city's Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, and was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated...
Person killed in traffic crash on 110 Freeway in South LA
A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound 110 Freeway in the south Los Angeles area.The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who died at the scene.Traffic was backed up on the freeway and routed around the area while an investigation was conducted.
kalkinemedia.com
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
NASDAQ
Nine killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say
Shooting at location of Chinese Lunar New Year festival. Nine killed, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says. Social media footage shows emergency workers treating victims. Updates throughout. Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday, the...
Comments / 0