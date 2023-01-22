The 2023 Argentina Open will be the 26th edition of the event with a very strong entry list featured of some clay specialists such as Alcaraz, Musetti and Thiem. The 2022 edition saw Casper Ruud capture the trophy by beating native player Diego Schwartzman in the final but he won't be back this year to defend his trophy. There are plenty of other players capable of replacing him as champion such as Carlos Alcaraz who won a trophy in Brazil last year. Perhaps it's time to add one in Argentina as well.

