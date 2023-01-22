Read full article on original website
BBC
Haas: Pietro Fittipaldi to be reserve driver for fifth consecutive season
Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi is to stay as the Haas team's reserve driver for a fifth consecutive season. Haas say the 26-year-old, grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will "play an operational role" at races. Team boss Gunther Steiner said he was kept for "continuity and consistency". Fittipaldi...
Jalopnik
Climate Change Could Be Ruining the Monte Carlo Rally
Last weekend’s Monte Carlo Rally was a decidedly snow-free affair, in much the same way 2022's Monte Carlo Rally was. In recent years, the World Rally Championship has had to face the realities of global warming, having moved Rally Sweden up north by 500 miles last season to ensure wintry stages. The WRC doesn’t appear to want to do that for Monte, however, even at the behest of its drivers.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
2-time Australian Open champion Azarenka beats Pegula
Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 championships in Australia, but she had not been back to the final four there since then.
NBC Sports
Ester Ledecka to miss Alpine skiing world championships
She followed her Olympic ski and snowboard titles in 2018 with another snowboard gold last year. In Alpine skiing, she was fourth in the combined and fifth in the super-G at last year’s Games. Ledecka is the only person to win Olympic titles in skiing and snowboarding. Coverage began...
CW LIVE: Julian Alaphilippe responds to Lefevere criticism; stunning Sam Bennett leadout data; Jakobsen wins at San Juan; could you be new BC sprint talent? Charlie Quarterman's 'nightmare start'; GB CX Worlds squad announced; Lifeplus-Wahoo 2023 roster
It's everything you need to know in the world of cycling this Tuesday
Australian Open 2023 semi-finals: Rybakina v Azarenka, Linette v Sabalenka – live
Thursday is women’s semi-final day at Melbourne Park: Elena Rybakina v Victoria Azarenka and Magda Linette v Aryna Sabalenka. Join Luke McLaughlin
Post Register
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Argentina Open Buenos Aires Entry List including return of Alcaraz, Norrie, Musetti and Thiem
The 2023 Argentina Open will be the 26th edition of the event with a very strong entry list featured of some clay specialists such as Alcaraz, Musetti and Thiem. The 2022 edition saw Casper Ruud capture the trophy by beating native player Diego Schwartzman in the final but he won't be back this year to defend his trophy. There are plenty of other players capable of replacing him as champion such as Carlos Alcaraz who won a trophy in Brazil last year. Perhaps it's time to add one in Argentina as well.
kalkinemedia.com
Soccer-Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United, say experts
(Reuters) - Chelsea's record sale last year has proved to the Glazer family that now is the right time to sell Manchester United, industry experts told Reuters, with any deal for the Premier League club having the potential to be the biggest in sporting history. British billionaire and long-time United...
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
American Mikaela Shiffrin's giant slalom win Tuesday in Italy -- her 83rd World Cup victory -- broke a tie on the women's career list with former teammate Lindsey Vonn.
