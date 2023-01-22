Read full article on original website
Will Still: ‘I’m managing a Ligue 1 club at 30 and could not be happier’
At basically any point in my life, if someone had told me I’d be the head coach of a Ligue 1 side at 30, I’d have told them to punch me in the face. It would have been a totally ridiculous suggestion. The idea that, at 30, I’d be managing a team against Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti, and in the opposition dugout to Christophe Galtier, was equally mad.
Rainford-Brent and Ace making progress while cricket awaits damning report | Andy Bull
Forthcoming report is set to lift the lid on discrimination in cricket but a pioneering programme is already addressing some of the issues the sport faces
Australian Open 2023 semi-finals: Rybakina v Azarenka, Linette v Sabalenka – live
Thursday is women’s semi-final day at Melbourne Park: Elena Rybakina v Victoria Azarenka and Magda Linette v Aryna Sabalenka. Join Luke McLaughlin
kalkinemedia.com
MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
kalkinemedia.com
CHL NHL Top Prospects Hockey
STORY 2: Team Red's Zach Benson, left, and Team White's Kalan Lind collide during the first period of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Langley, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) STORY 3: Team White's Colby Barlow (39) and Brayden Yager (29) celebrate...
kalkinemedia.com
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for NATO membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially to...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
kalkinemedia.com
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
kalkinemedia.com
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
LONDON (AP) — Opposition parties and children’s advocates accused the U.K. government on Tuesday of putting vulnerable young people in danger, after authorities said scores of children who arrived in Britain as asylum-seekers have disappeared. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers that more than 200 children and teenagers...
