Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
City of Lubbock names downtown street in honor of Ballet Lubbock founder Suzanne Aker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Suzanne Aker pioneered ballet in the Lubbock community, impacting every student that danced in her studio. On Jan. 25, the city honored her legacy by naming the stretch of Avenue L from Marsha Sharp to 9th Street, Suzanne Aker Avenue. Artistic Director of Ballet Lubbock, Yvonne...
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
Woodshed Gifts can engrave on almost anything
LUBBOCK, Texas—Needing something or anything engraved, Woodshed Gifts is your answer. From knives, to tumblers, to leather, to personalized wood pieces and more. They also have a craft corner with quality supplies to help you get the job done. They are located inside KK’s Courtyard at 6405 Indiana Avenue.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
Texas snow: Raw dashcam video from Lubbock
Heavy snow was falling in West Texas early Tuesday morning. Here's driving video from Lubbock.
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months. She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KLBK Tuesday Noon Winter Storm Update: January 24th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update!. Today: A winter storm is in progress across the South Plains today as heavy snow moves across the area. Temperatures this morning will be just barely cold enough to support snow, hovering right near freezing through the day with very little change from the morning low of 31 to the afternoon high of 33. Snow will persist through much of the day as the core of the storm system passes to our south, putting the South Plains directly in line for the snow wrapping around the north side of the cyclone. Bands of snowfall will be heavy at times, with snow rates over 1” per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Temperatures in areas north of Lubbock will be slightly colder and will therefore support a more impactful snowfall with less overall melting, and the highest totals are anticipated across the northern half of the area. A slower transition to snow will occur over southern areas, and snow that does fall will be more apt to melt on contact rather than accumulate. Snow accumulations of 4-6” with locally heavier amounts are anticipated over northern areas between Lubbock and Amarillo, with 3-4” likely in Lubbock and lower amounts further south. Still, everyone will be getting a good drink of water out of this system and we can expect liquid equivalent precipitation of from 0.3-0.5” for western areas and over 1” of liquid water to the east. The storm will wind down from west to east late in the day near sunset.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Volunteers in Lubbock help warm the hearts of those in need during the winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – When most people in the Hub City have a warm place to stay on snowy days like Tuesday’s, Shawna Pegarsch had to spend hers mostly outside. “I’m cold, I want to go home, and I’m hurting,” Pegarsch said. “Then, this woman comes up, and says hey, would you like a cup of coffee?”
South Plains farmers hoping to see more precipitation ahead of planting season in May
LUBBOCK, Texas –The recent precipitation over the past few days has been a good sight for farmers who are desperate for any amount of rain or snow they can get. Koby Reed said he had seen terrible droughts throughout his farming career. For 18 years, he grew cotton and peanuts in Gaines, Texas. His last […]
