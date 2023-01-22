LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update!. Today: A winter storm is in progress across the South Plains today as heavy snow moves across the area. Temperatures this morning will be just barely cold enough to support snow, hovering right near freezing through the day with very little change from the morning low of 31 to the afternoon high of 33. Snow will persist through much of the day as the core of the storm system passes to our south, putting the South Plains directly in line for the snow wrapping around the north side of the cyclone. Bands of snowfall will be heavy at times, with snow rates over 1” per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Temperatures in areas north of Lubbock will be slightly colder and will therefore support a more impactful snowfall with less overall melting, and the highest totals are anticipated across the northern half of the area. A slower transition to snow will occur over southern areas, and snow that does fall will be more apt to melt on contact rather than accumulate. Snow accumulations of 4-6” with locally heavier amounts are anticipated over northern areas between Lubbock and Amarillo, with 3-4” likely in Lubbock and lower amounts further south. Still, everyone will be getting a good drink of water out of this system and we can expect liquid equivalent precipitation of from 0.3-0.5” for western areas and over 1” of liquid water to the east. The storm will wind down from west to east late in the day near sunset.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO