ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woodshed Gifts can engrave on almost anything

LUBBOCK, Texas—Needing something or anything engraved, Woodshed Gifts is your answer. From knives, to tumblers, to leather, to personalized wood pieces and more. They also have a craft corner with quality supplies to help you get the job done. They are located inside KK’s Courtyard at 6405 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow

While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months. She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Noon Winter Storm Update: January 24th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update!. Today: A winter storm is in progress across the South Plains today as heavy snow moves across the area. Temperatures this morning will be just barely cold enough to support snow, hovering right near freezing through the day with very little change from the morning low of 31 to the afternoon high of 33. Snow will persist through much of the day as the core of the storm system passes to our south, putting the South Plains directly in line for the snow wrapping around the north side of the cyclone. Bands of snowfall will be heavy at times, with snow rates over 1” per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Temperatures in areas north of Lubbock will be slightly colder and will therefore support a more impactful snowfall with less overall melting, and the highest totals are anticipated across the northern half of the area. A slower transition to snow will occur over southern areas, and snow that does fall will be more apt to melt on contact rather than accumulate. Snow accumulations of 4-6” with locally heavier amounts are anticipated over northern areas between Lubbock and Amarillo, with 3-4” likely in Lubbock and lower amounts further south. Still, everyone will be getting a good drink of water out of this system and we can expect liquid equivalent precipitation of from 0.3-0.5” for western areas and over 1” of liquid water to the east. The storm will wind down from west to east late in the day near sunset.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy