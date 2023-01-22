Read full article on original website
Lakers finally make a trade, fleecing the Wizards in the process
Over two years ago the Washington Wizards pulled off a brilliant trade (for them) with the Los Angeles Lakers, convincing the team to trade legitimate NBA assets for Russell Westbrook. The trade was criticized heavily at the time for the Lake Show and quickly became obvious that it was a fleece.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Heartbreaking LeBron James clip proves he’s beyond fed up with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster 2022-23 season. There have been points in which this team looks like a true title contender and other points in which they look like a team that should be tanking for Victor Wembanyama. Spirits have been high in Los Angeles following the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Louisville football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Louisville football is undergoing plenty of changes this offseason with Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm taking over at his alma mater. The Cardinals had a slightly disappointing 2022 season and will rely on some second-year players to turn things around in Brohm’s first season as head coach. It’s not going to be easy to make this a seamless transition, but enough top prospects from the Cardinals’ 2022 class stuck around that we could see Louisville bowling in 2023, at the very least.
