Bayern Munich couldn't afford to sign Harry Kane from Spurs, former president says

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the Bundesliga giants would not be able to afford to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with a transfer to Bayern since last summer and his future is under scrutiny again as Spurs struggle under Antonio Conte.

"He's a great player, but that's an order of magnitude," Hoeness told Sport 1 .

"Manchester City got out at €140, €150 million. I can't imagine that these are amounts that Bayern Munich wants or can pay."

City had been hoping to sign Kane in the summer of 2021, but eventually ended their interest due to the elevated costs involved in a possible transfer.

Kane has scored 265 goals for Tottenham and is one away from the club record total of 266, which was set by the legendary Jimmy Greaves between 1961 and 1970.

The 29-year-old will have another chance to equal and break the record as Spurs travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Monday night.