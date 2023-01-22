Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Otsego, Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any wintry mix will change to rain by the overnight hours as temperatures rise slightly.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Most of the region has seen temperatures rise above freezing. However, a few locations still have temperatures near freezing and may see some spotty wintry mix into the late evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Most of the region has seen temperatures rise above freezing. However, a few locations still have temperatures near freezing and may see some spotty wintry mix into the late evening.
