Effective: 2023-01-25 21:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Tioga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Most of the region has seen temperatures rise above freezing. However, a few locations still have temperatures near freezing and may see some spotty wintry mix into the late evening.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO