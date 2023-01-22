ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey says a second season is likely

Just two episodes of HBO's "The Last of Us" have aired so far. But it has become so popular in only two weeks that one of its stars, Bella Ramsey, already thinks a second season of the show is "likely." "If people keep watching the show then it's down to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The 1619 Project' translates the Times' sweeping undertaking to Hulu

The political polarization evident in the response to the 1619 Project -- the New York Times' sweeping journalistic initiative timed to the 400th anniversary of slavery in America -- makes its translation to television something of an event. Yet Hulu's six-part docuseries, "The 1619 Project," illustrates the challenges bringing such a sweeping and complex undertaking to TV, feeling perhaps better suited to PBS than a commercial platform.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Polo Polo,' popular Mexican comedian, dead at 78

Mexican comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as "Polo Polo," died on Monday, his family announced. His son, Paul Garcia, told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca that his father had vascular dementia and died of natural causes at his home. Born in Leon, Guanajuato, Benitez rose to fame in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News

The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment," the pair of news...

