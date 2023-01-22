ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madawaska, ME

wagmtv.com

Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
CARIBOU, ME
Q106.5

Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’

Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many gathered in front of the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle on Sunday for the Line Up for Life event. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. It was cold out on Sunday in Presque Isle, but it didn’t stop...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou

Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash

ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

