Two Structure Fires Happening in Downtown Caribou
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Newssource 8 is making the public aware of a now a second structure fire in downtown Caribou right now, near Sweden Street. Fire crews are on scene. Fire officials urge extreme caution and for public to try to stay away from that area as this emergency situation is currently happening.
Watch this family of Canada lynx stroll through a Maine front yard
The amazing assortment of incredible wild animals in Maine continues to thrill those who are fortunate to catch a glimpse of them. That was the case last Wednesday morning in Aroostook County at the home of Denyse and Alan Michaud of St. Agatha. The couple was bedazzled by the unexpected...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many gathered in front of the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle on Sunday for the Line Up for Life event. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. It was cold out on Sunday in Presque Isle, but it didn’t stop...
Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou
Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County's latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
