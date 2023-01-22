CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia House would not require you to renew your driver’s license until age 65. HB 2943 – would amend code 17B-2-12a, relating to renewing your driver’s license. It would require a notice be mailed at least 90 days prior to your 65th birthday. You would still be required to update your photo once every 16 years.

5 HOURS AGO