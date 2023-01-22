Read full article on original website
Related
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Channing Tatum Got Caught Red-Handed Following Zoë Kravitz Fan Accounts, And Has Some Thoughts In His Defense
The actors were first rumored to be a couple in summer 2021.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
toofab.com
Channing Tatum Takes Lie Detector Test, Admits He 'Didn't Want to Be' In These Two Movies
The actor also shares whether or not he believes he's a better stripper than Joe Manganiello and Jennifer Lopez, or if he could beat George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a dance battle and more. Channing Tatum is the latest celebrity who has been put in the hot seat to...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
Vanessa Ray and Her Husband Worked Through a Difficult Time With Therapy and 1 Great Boook
When things got better, Vanessa Ray and her husband Landon Beard realized they had to figure out their relationship again on the other side.
Watch David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nearly 2-year-old son play the drums like a pro
At just 23 months old, David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s son, Rennie, already looks prepared to launch his music career. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Foster uploaded an adorable video to Instagram that proved the toddler inherited both of his parents’ musical talents. In the clip, Rennie wears headphones...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
musictimes.com
Zoe Kravtiz, Channing Tatum Getting Married? 'Magic Mike' Actor Confesses 'I Have No Real Fear!'
Will Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum tie the knot any time soon?. Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been together for quite some time now; many are wondering if they're planning to take their relationship to the next level. The couple met when the singer-slash-actress tapped the "Magic Mike" star...
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S. The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Christian Slater Has A Lingering Question About Tom Cruise’s Interview With The Vampire He’d Like Answered
Christian Slater would be interested to check in on his Interview with the Vampire character again.
Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez's viral TikTok "Screaming" takes over the internet
Jennifer Coolidge has, at long last, become a member of TikTok, and none other than Jennifer Lopez will be collaborating with her on creating her first music video for the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Inquisitr.com
New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.https://www.inquisitr.com
Comments / 0