The odds said that Brennan Bernardino shouldn’t be here. It was a longshot right from the jump. Drafted as a senior from Cal State Dominguez in 2014 all the way in the 26th round by the Reds, there was scant information on Bernardino, let alone a formal scouting report. He started his pro career in Rookie ball with the Billings Mustangs, dominating to a 1.01 ERA across 26.2 innings, while also getting positive marks from Doug Gray over at Reds Minor Leaguers:

1 DAY AGO