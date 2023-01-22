ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/23/23: Spencer Strider, Matt Bowman, and Aaron Nola

Mariners 2023 Spring Training single-game tickets are now on sale!. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi joins Seattle Sports 710 AM to discuss how the new MLB rules regarding shifting and larger bases can help the Mariners this season. Around the league... Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider has changed his jersey...
Lookout Landing

40 in 40: Brennan Bernardino beat the odds

The odds said that Brennan Bernardino shouldn’t be here. It was a longshot right from the jump. Drafted as a senior from Cal State Dominguez in 2014 all the way in the 26th round by the Reds, there was scant information on Bernardino, let alone a formal scouting report. He started his pro career in Rookie ball with the Billings Mustangs, dominating to a 1.01 ERA across 26.2 innings, while also getting positive marks from Doug Gray over at Reds Minor Leaguers:
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.

