Schuylkill County, PA

The Shenandoah Sentinel

Snow bans, winter storm watch in effect across region

SHENANDOAH – Multiple area municipalities have enacted snow bans in anticipation of expected winter weather. A winter storm watch is in effect from 4am Wednesday until 7pm Wednesday for Schuylkill County, as the National Weather Service expects: “heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible.”
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.

Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution ahead of this latest winter storm as they prepare to battle with the elements on the road again, it’s not too late to assemble a car emergency kit. As those behind the wheel are bracing for more winter weather to come on Wednesday, […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Tier 1 Restrictions Announced for Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm on Wednesday. Additionally, speed and vehicle restrictions have been implemented on several roads in east central Pennsylvania. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place as of 11:00 AM today in accordance with the commonwealth's weather event vehicle...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 in Bloomsburg

A lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg for a bridge inspection. From Jan. 24 to 27, a PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch

Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 24th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Leonard J. Rhoads, Jr., 74, of Minersville, passed away Saturday, January 21st, at his home. Len was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on February 29, 1948, a son of the late Julia (Bodak) and Leonard James Rhoads, Sr. He was graduate of Minersville...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA

