Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
2-5 Inches of Snow and Strong Wind Gusts Expected Wednesday in Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has downgraded their weather alert to a weather advisory for Schuylkill County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Snow bans, winter storm watch in effect across region
SHENANDOAH – Multiple area municipalities have enacted snow bans in anticipation of expected winter weather. A winter storm watch is in effect from 4am Wednesday until 7pm Wednesday for Schuylkill County, as the National Weather Service expects: “heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible.”
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes
UPDATE: When will it snow? Latest Wednesday winter storm forecast spares morning commute. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a “burst of snow” from a Wednesday winter storm will impact the morning commute, with ice and rain in store for the evening rush. Winter weather advisories have...
Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.
Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm
Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution ahead of this latest winter storm as they prepare to battle with the elements on the road again, it’s not too late to assemble a car emergency kit. As those behind the wheel are bracing for more winter weather to come on Wednesday, […]
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Lehigh Valley weather: Rain today will clear before snow later this week
UPDATE: 3-4 inches of snow forecast for tricky Wednesday winter storm. The rain that started Sunday afternoon will continue Monday in the Lehigh Valley, but it should clear up before possible snow later this week. Rain is forecasted for this morning in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The National Weather Service...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
skooknews.com
Tier 1 Restrictions Announced for Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm on Wednesday. Additionally, speed and vehicle restrictions have been implemented on several roads in east central Pennsylvania. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place as of 11:00 AM today in accordance with the commonwealth's weather event vehicle...
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure
DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 in Bloomsburg
A lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg for a bridge inspection. From Jan. 24 to 27, a PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch
Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 24th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Leonard J. Rhoads, Jr., 74, of Minersville, passed away Saturday, January 21st, at his home. Len was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on February 29, 1948, a son of the late Julia (Bodak) and Leonard James Rhoads, Sr. He was graduate of Minersville...
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
Comments / 0