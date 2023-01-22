Orange County Animal Services alerted the community to the county’s first positive rabies case in the new calendar year on Thursday. A release from the department said the case stems from an incident in Rougemont on Tuesday, when a resident, their dog and some livestock were exposed to a rabid skunk. Animal Services said the skunk was in the same area as the resident’s animals and Animal Control was contacted after the skunk was observed “behaving strangely.” After the skunk was removed and tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory, it came back positive for the fatal viral infection.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO