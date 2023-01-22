Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Orange County Reports First Rabies Case of 2023
Orange County Animal Services alerted the community to the county’s first positive rabies case in the new calendar year on Thursday. A release from the department said the case stems from an incident in Rougemont on Tuesday, when a resident, their dog and some livestock were exposed to a rabid skunk. Animal Services said the skunk was in the same area as the resident’s animals and Animal Control was contacted after the skunk was observed “behaving strangely.” After the skunk was removed and tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory, it came back positive for the fatal viral infection.
chapelboro.com
School Communities Offer Support of CHCCS Superintendent Hamlett, Black Educators
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education’s agenda for last week’s meeting had several items up for discussion: a charitable donation, a presentation on class rank, and multiple resolutions. But the topic that dominated much of the meeting wasn’t on the agenda: it was community members sharing...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Higher Density Housing, Mayor’s Conference, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 26th. She discussed town plans for higher density housing, participation in recent mayor’s conferences, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Former Occaneechi Tribal Leader, Hillsborough Resident John Jeffries Dies
The former leader of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation’s tribal council, John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, died earlier this week. A release on Thursday from the tribal nation — which is part of the Orange, Alamance and Caswell county communities — shared that Jeffries passed on Tuesday, January 24.
chapelboro.com
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released
The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
chapelboro.com
This Just In: The One and Only WCHL
This Just In –WCHL is 70 years old and streaking on toward 100. This week WCHL marked the completion of 70 years on the air in Chapel Hill. Small town radio stations come and go and in recent times it’s been mostly the latter, but WCHL (97.9 The Hill) has hit the sweet spot that has eluded so many others. That’s because WCHL is so much more than just a radio station. It is the heartbeat of the town.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Pittsboro Strikes Back
In today’s news: COVID-19 numbers drop in NC, Pittsboro files a lawsuit over water contamination, and CHCCS officials back their superintendent.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Black Maternal Health, Solar Farm, and Climate Transparency
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on Black maternal health, a solar farm for OWASA, and Chapel Hill winning an “A” rating for climate transparency. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Overcomes Halftime Deficit, Wins at Pittsburgh
A 28-point fourth quarter helped the No. 15 UNC women’s basketball team overcome a halftime deficit at Pittsburgh Thursday night, as the Tar Heels finished strong to clinch their sixth win in a row, 72-57. The six consecutive ACC wins are the program’s most since the 2012-13 season.
Comments / 0