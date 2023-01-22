ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County Reports First Rabies Case of 2023

Orange County Animal Services alerted the community to the county’s first positive rabies case in the new calendar year on Thursday. A release from the department said the case stems from an incident in Rougemont on Tuesday, when a resident, their dog and some livestock were exposed to a rabid skunk. Animal Services said the skunk was in the same area as the resident’s animals and Animal Control was contacted after the skunk was observed “behaving strangely.” After the skunk was removed and tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory, it came back positive for the fatal viral infection.
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released

The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
This Just In: The One and Only WCHL

This Just In –WCHL is 70 years old and streaking on toward 100. This week WCHL marked the completion of 70 years on the air in Chapel Hill. Small town radio stations come and go and in recent times it’s been mostly the latter, but WCHL (97.9 The Hill) has hit the sweet spot that has eluded so many others. That’s because WCHL is so much more than just a radio station. It is the heartbeat of the town.
