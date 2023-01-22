One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Police said one of the men died and another man was in critical condition. The third man, believed to be the shooter, was also being treated for his injuries. Officials said he will face charges upon his release from the hospital.

No names have been released pending notification of next of kin. The District Attorney’s Office has also been briefed, police said. Nobody else was believed to be injured, and police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.