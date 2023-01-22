ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

MrBeast’s latest video contains 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000

By Courtney Layton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This may be one of MrBeast’s most dangerous ideas yet.

The Greenville resident gives contestants an hour to get out of 10 escape rooms that contain harder obstacles in each.

MrBeast’s latest video involves, watermelon, pizza delivery and Food Lion

Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.

Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck

The contestant received a hint to escape one of the rooms, but it costs him $5,000. But did he make it all the way out?

MrBeast on mission to find best restaurant in Vegas, collabs with another viral TikToker

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

