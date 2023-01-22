TEXAS — It’s been eight months since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Families of the victims have not let up on demanding justice for what happened on May 24. And justice is exactly what Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is going for as he proposes four bills and resolutions to avert any future mass shootings and hold Texas accountable for victims of gun violence.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO