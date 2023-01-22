Icy roads cause Sunday morning interstate wrecks in West Virginia, with more rain and snow on the way

Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
3-vehicle crash causes fluid spill in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut […]
wchstv.com
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
Freezing rain causes wrecks Sunday morning with rain then snow on the way
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freezing rain has resulted in multiple wrecks across the region. As of 10:20 a.m. the main road temperatures are just at or above the freezing mark but bridges and overpasses are just below freezing, causing the rain to turn to ice upon contact. At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Kanawha County issued […]
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they […]
WSAZ
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange. Both westbound lanes are closed at this...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
Construction on apartment building for Veterans in Logan, West Virginia, to begin next week
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A parking lot on Hudgins St. in downtown Logan will eventually become a four-story apartment for Veterans. The property is located in downtown Logan and was donated by the city and the Logan Regional Medical Center. It will have 33 united with one or two bedrooms. Once the apartment building opens, […]
Oak Hill structure fire leaves one dead
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire in Oak Hill left one person dead. According to Oak Hill Fire Chief Tim Richardson, the fire started during the morning hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on Victory Street in Oak Hill. Richardson said there were two people in the house, a man and a woman. […]
Charleston, West Virginia apartment building to be torn down due to fire damage
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24): According to Lieutenant Fire Marshal Andrew White, this fire was ruled an accidental smoking fire. It started on the top floor, and the building is a total loss. Tenants will be able to collect what remains of their belongings, and then the Building Department will make arrangements for […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
woay.com
Wintery Weather Eyes Region Sunday Into Monday
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV)- A southern storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain and snow Sunday into Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect during this time east of Route 19. Below is a timeline for the winter weather:. Sunday: Freezing rain expected east of Route...
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
wchstv.com
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
