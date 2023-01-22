Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man Falls 50 Feet to Death on Ship at Port of LA
A man fell nearly 50 feet to his death Wednesday on the deck of a cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at 4:45 p.m. to the port and found that a man had fallen about 50 feet from the “superstructure” of the cargo ship, according to the agency.
Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building burned in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, sending three to… Read more "Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically"
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Elena Stern, a public information director at the city Department...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
Encampment fire leaves one dead in Boyle Heights
Authorities say an individual experiencing homelessness was fatally injured Sunday during an encampment fire in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of S. Grande Vista Avenue at 4:36 am to respond to reports of a trash fire in the area, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
KESQ
Fire breaks out at Pasadena banquet hall hosting quinceañera; worker severely burned
PASADENA, California (KABC) — A fire broke out at a Pasadena banquet hall during a quinceañera Saturday night, leaving a young worker severely burned, authorities said. It happened at the Imperial Event Venue Banquet Hall on Lake Avenue and Claremont Street. According to a spokesperson for the Pasadena...
mynewsla.com
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.
onscene.tv
5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
Explosion Leads to Power Outage Downtown
About 500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in downtown Los Angeles and more than 3,200 customers in El Sereno are without power Monday.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica
A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead at Scene of Residential Fire in Northridge
A man was found dead Monday at the scene of a fire in a converted garage at a house in Northridge. Firefighters sent to the 17000 block of West Knapp Street at 6:21 a.m. extinguished the flames in 13 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information on the man’s...
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash
A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said. Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica. Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at...
Long Beach man arrested for shining lasers at aircraft
The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a 46-year-old man for pointing a laser at passing aircraft, including a police helicopter.On Jan. 18, detectives and FBI agents arrested Long Beach resident Mark Allen Barger outside his residence in the 1600 block of Silva Street. They claimed they witnessed him shine a high-powered laser at LBPD's "FOX" helicopter multiple times. According to police, Barger has been doing this to commercial airliners and private planes near the Long Beach Airport for nearly a year. They believe went to the extent to anticipate the arrival of aircraft and intentionally pointed his laser into the cockpit of those aircraft. Bargers has been booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. He's also accused of violating his parole and is being held with no bail.
