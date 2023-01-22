Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Christiana Falls
(Newark, Del.-19702) On Tuesday (1/24) at approximately 11:55 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) for a check on the welfare. Units responded and located a deceased male subject inside. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and it continues...
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle
Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
fox29.com
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
SWAT team responds after over 30 shots fired from inside Tacony home, woman injured
"This is the Philadelphia police, we need you to exit the residence now," authorities could be heard through a bullhorn.
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
nccpdnews.com
ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
firststateupdate.com
Two Young Children Seriously Injured In New Castle Accident
At approximately 7:59 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Wilmington Manor Fire Company, Goodwill Fire Company of New Castle, and the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of S. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found the two...
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW – DAMETRIUS BENSON (2019)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. To refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead, we will be posting again the information pertaining to open cases.
WDEL 1150AM
Postal employee robbed while delivering mail
New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian seriously injured in Route 1 crash north of Route 72
A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle along Route 1 southbound south of Tybouts Corner Tuesday Night. New Castle County Paramedics said the wreck took place just after 9:30 p.m. between the Route 13 merge and Route 72 near Red Lion Creek. They...
Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
