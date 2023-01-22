If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.

