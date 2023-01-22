Read full article on original website
Related
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
sciencealert.com
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
PEOPLE ARE just finding out what the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is about and it's blowing their mibnds. Most people have sung along to the famous nursery rhyme - which portrays Little Bo=Peep losing her sheep. But it turns out that the popular nursery rhyme isn't even about sheep. Nursery...
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Comments / 0