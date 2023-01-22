ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...

