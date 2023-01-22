Read full article on original website
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean Counties Wednesday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren and McKean Counties beginning at 4 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25). The advisory runs until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of three to...
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Venango County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— While winter thus far has been mostly mild, a winter storm system is set to change all that by dawn in Venango County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
Cloudy Skies Tuesday, Winter Weather Returns Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Mainly Uneventful weather will remain in place through Tuesday night. A more impactful Winter Storm will approach the region starting late tonight and into Wednesday. Mainly cloudy skies through the rest of the day on Tuesday with just a few occasional snow flurries possible. Highs for the...
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Fredonia Route 20 Speed Reduction Coming Soon
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — Coming soon for Fredonia residents, a reduction in the speed limit along Route 20 in the village of Fredonia. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek has learned from the New York State Department of Transportation that a speed reduction study was conducted and officials concluded that the speed limit should be lowered.
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
Water main break causes significant flooding in Buffalo
A water main break is causing significant flooding on Seneca Street and James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard in Buffalo.
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
Governor Hochul: Village of Lancaster and Village of Wellsville to Receive $4.5 Million Each
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES LANCASTER AND WELLSVILLE AS WESTERN NEW YORK WINNERS OF FIRST ROUND OF NY FORWARD AWARDS. New $100 Million NY Forward Program Builds on Momentum of the Successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Support a More Equitable Downtown Recovery for New York’s Smaller and Rural Communities. Governor Kathy...
Busy day for crews continues with two-car crash in Girard
Around 1 p.m. crews in Girard Township were busy dealing with a two vehicle wreck. This one was located at Pieper Road and Ridge Road. When crews arrived, both cars had minor to moderate damage. One person was taken to a local hospital. Route 20 eastbound had to be temporarily closed down as crews worked […]
NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY
View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
Chautauqua Lake Tax Failure Leaves More Questions Than Answers
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After five years of formal discussions, leaders in Chautauqua County are back to the drawing board after failing to secure a reliable funding source to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health. Last week, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency shot down a...
Celebrating Wellsville’s big win: Fire truck escort today at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street
Wellsville loves to celebrate major accomplishments!! The team who just had a major win will be arriving back in Wellsville after meeting with Governor Hochul at about 330pm. Village officials, including Mayor Shayler and Treasurer Melissa Mullen, will be back in Wellsville a 330pm today after the big win. Traveling with the Mayor are the players who made it happen as a community service project:
