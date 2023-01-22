Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near Downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building burned in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, sending three to… Read more "Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically"
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision in Westlake
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near the intersection… Read more "Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision in Westlake"
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the...
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Flames Engulf Garage with Potential for Explosions, 3 Injured
Sunland, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles City Fire Department was at the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night that injured three people and required additional resources due to existing potential hazards. LAFD responded to a structure fire just after 9:15 p.m., Jan. 24, on the 10300 block of...
Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles
Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 230...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
Driver shot after SUVs collide in Santa Monica, police say
One person was shot after two SUVs collided in Santa Monica on Tuesday. police said.
theavtimes.com
Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought
LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
foxla.com
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
