Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area

A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health

A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park

A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles

Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home

Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles

Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 230...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

