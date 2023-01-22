Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Elena Stern, a public information director at the city Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Falls 50 Feet to Death on Ship at Port of LA
A man fell nearly 50 feet to his death Wednesday on the deck of a cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at 4:45 p.m. to the port and found that a man had fallen about 50 feet from the “superstructure” of the cargo ship, according to the agency.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead at Scene of Residential Fire in Northridge
A man was found dead Monday at the scene of a fire in a converted garage at a house in Northridge. Firefighters sent to the 17000 block of West Knapp Street at 6:21 a.m. extinguished the flames in 13 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information on the man’s...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
mynewsla.com
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Two-Car Crash Caused Fatal Impact on 60 Freeway
California Highway Patrol investigators Monday were trying to determine what caused a two-car collision on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that killed a 47-year-old woman. Gina Marie Herrera of Westminster, Colorado, was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 60 at Jack Rabbit Trail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown
Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wins More Than $12 Million in Suit Over Son’s Train Station Death
A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
mynewsla.com
PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. Caltrans closed PCH about 10:45 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city. The high-tide surge caused the flooding, and Caltrans crews were...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
