KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
KTLA.com
3 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Beverly Crest short-term rental, police say
Seven people were shot, at least three of them fatally, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at a short-term rental home in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, north of Beverly Hills, police said in a press release. Three of the victims...
KTLA.com
Carroll Avenue features Victorian homes in Angelino Heights
For more information on the LA Conservancy visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 26, 2023.
KTLA.com
Vigil held for Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico; family conducting independent investigation
The family of an Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico continues to search for answers and on Thursday evening, they gathered with friends and supporters for a vigil. Elliot Blair, 33, died Jan. 14 at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said he was...
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 28th, 2023
It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!. Take a look at my Saturday report on KTLA 5 Weekend News and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast. Enjoy! Please stay...
KTLA.com
Commmunity attends vigil outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey park
Over 1,000 people gathered Wednesday night to remember the victims of the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting. Aerial footage from Sky5 captured the sheer size of the crowd outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the site of Saturday’s horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of 11 people and wounded 9 others.
KTLA.com
Yelp releases its top 100 places to eat in the country
Yelp announced its 2023 list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Country” and Broken Mouth, a local L.A. restaurant, claimed the No. 1 spot. Broken Mouth owner Tim Lee along with two other local ranked restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of their menu.
KTLA.com
Huntington Park police shoot, kill man in a wheelchair who was accused of stabbing another man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a man in a wheelchair who had recently stabbed another man, authorities said. Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m....
KTLA.com
Science building at USC evacuated after explosion; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion in a science building at the University of Southern California campus Thursday. Calls about the explosion came in at around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release. Officials with USC’s Department of Public Safety announced...
KTLA.com
Person in custody after massive Westlake apartment complex fire
One person was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with a massive structure fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
KTLA.com
Live local: the warehouse restaurant in Marina del Rey
For more information on The Warehouse Restaurant visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 26, 2023.
KTLA.com
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
KTLA.com
A delicious taste preview of Heavy Handed
The popular smashburger pop-up Heavy Handed has officially launched its first restaurant in Santa Monica. Co-owners Danndy Gordon and Max Miller joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit heavyhanded.la or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to an advance screening of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” plus a $200 gift card
Feel the passion! Text MAGIC to 515151 for your chance to win tickets to an advance screening of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” at AMC Century City 15 theaters on Wednesday, February 8, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinaut. Message and data rates apply. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” opens only in theaters February 10th, and is rated “R”. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
