Monterey Park, CA

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 28th, 2023

It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!. Take a look at my Saturday report on KTLA 5 Weekend News and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast. Enjoy! Please stay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yelp releases its top 100 places to eat in the country

Yelp announced its 2023 list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Country” and Broken Mouth, a local L.A. restaurant, claimed the No. 1 spot. Broken Mouth owner Tim Lee along with two other local ranked restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of their menu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person in custody after massive Westlake apartment complex fire

One person was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with a massive structure fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
A delicious taste preview of Heavy Handed

The popular smashburger pop-up Heavy Handed has officially launched its first restaurant in Santa Monica. Co-owners Danndy Gordon and Max Miller joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit heavyhanded.la or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
You could win tickets to an advance screening of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” plus a $200 gift card

Feel the passion! Text MAGIC to 515151 for your chance to win tickets to an advance screening of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” at AMC Century City 15 theaters on Wednesday, February 8, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinaut. Message and data rates apply. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” opens only in theaters February 10th, and is rated “R”. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

