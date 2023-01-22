ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they...
JACKSON, SC
WRDW-TV

Reward offered for clues on gunshots at Keysville mayor’s home

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot up the Keysville mayor’s home and another residence. Just before 11 p.m. Jan. 15, Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor...
KEYSVILLE, GA
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in smuggling attempt at McCormick prison

McCORMICK, S.C. - A Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution. On Tuesday while conducting a routine check for drones in the area, officers caught 24-year-old Arnez Jaakim Thompson trying to use a drone to deliver drugs, cellphones, and other items to inmates at the state prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF.com

Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle

Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer …. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Savannah River National Laboratory center set to …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Women To Watch: Dr....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy