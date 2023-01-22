McCORMICK, S.C. - A Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution. On Tuesday while conducting a routine check for drones in the area, officers caught 24-year-old Arnez Jaakim Thompson trying to use a drone to deliver drugs, cellphones, and other items to inmates at the state prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO