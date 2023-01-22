Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
WRDW-TV
Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they...
WRDW-TV
Reward offered for clues on gunshots at Keysville mayor’s home
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot up the Keysville mayor’s home and another residence. Just before 11 p.m. Jan. 15, Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
Victim dies after earlier multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road
The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in smuggling attempt at McCormick prison
McCORMICK, S.C. - A Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution. On Tuesday while conducting a routine check for drones in the area, officers caught 24-year-old Arnez Jaakim Thompson trying to use a drone to deliver drugs, cellphones, and other items to inmates at the state prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Alzheimer’s patient. According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is saying John Green from Radiance Drive went missing. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green flannel jacket, and mismatched...
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WJBF.com
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer …. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Savannah River National Laboratory center set to …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Women To Watch: Dr....
WRDW-TV
Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
WRDW-TV
Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
WRDW-TV
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night. Dorsey was struck...
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
