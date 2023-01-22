MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are meeting to discuss how to prevent violent crimes in Milwaukee. This year there's been a 33% increase in non-deadly shootings compared to 2022. Earlier this year Police Chief Jeffery Norman said arguments and domestic violence are the cause for most crimes in Milwaukee "What we do know is that conflict, argument and DV is contributing to that increase. In fact, we believe it's almost half of those numbers, incidents for conflict argument/domestic violence that's contributing to those homicides," said Norman.

