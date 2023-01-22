ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 6

CCW#1
3d ago

Mayors are the ones who get things done? When do you plain on starting Johnson? It’s been over a year since you took office, and you have accomplished nothing. We’re all waiting!

Reply
4
iis2cu
3d ago

Send resources directly to the city: Where it’ll be easier to get my hands on those resources ( cash ). Better keep a close Republican eye on this hungry little Crapper.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Milwaukee mayor makes pitch for consolidation, not privatization

(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s mayor is open to consolidating some city services with Milwaukee County, but he’s a hard "no" on privatizing those services. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was a guest on UPFRONT on Milwaukee TV this weekend. He made it clear that he is willing to look at cost-saving measures in order to get more shared revenue from the state. But he is not willing to fire anyone at City Hall to make that happen. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee mayor signs off on new youth prison to replace Lincoln Hills

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed off on plans on Wednesday to build a new juvenile correctional facility on the city’s northwest side. The 32-bed youth prison will replace Lincoln Hills, which is some 3.5 hours outside of Milwaukee. The bipartisan efforts to close Lincoln Hills have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demoliton remains on hold, owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 found the owner of Northridge Mall in contempt of court for failing to secure the property. The owner, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, is appealing an order to raze the shuttered property. The city of Milwaukee is trying to move forward with plans to demolish it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

U.S. Marshals offering additional help to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service paid a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday, a visit designed he said to find new ways to collaborate on fighting crime. A record 193 people died by homicide in Milwaukee in 2021, only to be topped the next year with a staggering 214. Barely three weeks into 2023 there are already 10 homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee officials meet to reduce violent crime in the city

MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are meeting to discuss how to prevent violent crimes in Milwaukee. This year there's been a 33% increase in non-deadly shootings compared to 2022. Earlier this year Police Chief Jeffery Norman said arguments and domestic violence are the cause for most crimes in Milwaukee "What we do know is that conflict, argument and DV is contributing to that increase. In fact, we believe it's almost half of those numbers, incidents for conflict argument/domestic violence that's contributing to those homicides," said Norman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee faces teen crime crisis

MILWAUKEE — The numbers from just the past three days in Milwaukee are startling: eight teens were shot and two of them died. Milwaukee police said someone gunned down 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke streets Saturday evening. At 9th Street and Atkinson Avenue, a 15-year-old boy died...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy