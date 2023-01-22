Read full article on original website
CCW#1
3d ago
Mayors are the ones who get things done? When do you plain on starting Johnson? It’s been over a year since you took office, and you have accomplished nothing. We’re all waiting!
4
iis2cu
3d ago
Send resources directly to the city: Where it’ll be easier to get my hands on those resources ( cash ). Better keep a close Republican eye on this hungry little Crapper.
3
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
Milwaukee mayor makes pitch for consolidation, not privatization
(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s mayor is open to consolidating some city services with Milwaukee County, but he’s a hard "no" on privatizing those services. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was a guest on UPFRONT on Milwaukee TV this weekend. He made it clear that he is willing to look at cost-saving measures in order to get more shared revenue from the state. But he is not willing to fire anyone at City Hall to make that happen. ...
WISN
Milwaukee mayor signs off on new youth prison to replace Lincoln Hills
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed off on plans on Wednesday to build a new juvenile correctional facility on the city’s northwest side. The 32-bed youth prison will replace Lincoln Hills, which is some 3.5 hours outside of Milwaukee. The bipartisan efforts to close Lincoln Hills have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demoliton remains on hold, owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 found the owner of Northridge Mall in contempt of court for failing to secure the property. The owner, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, is appealing an order to raze the shuttered property. The city of Milwaukee is trying to move forward with plans to demolish it.
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
WISN
U.S. Marshals offering additional help to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service paid a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday, a visit designed he said to find new ways to collaborate on fighting crime. A record 193 people died by homicide in Milwaukee in 2021, only to be topped the next year with a staggering 214. Barely three weeks into 2023 there are already 10 homicides.
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
WISN
Milwaukee officials meet to reduce violent crime in the city
MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are meeting to discuss how to prevent violent crimes in Milwaukee. This year there's been a 33% increase in non-deadly shootings compared to 2022. Earlier this year Police Chief Jeffery Norman said arguments and domestic violence are the cause for most crimes in Milwaukee "What we do know is that conflict, argument and DV is contributing to that increase. In fact, we believe it's almost half of those numbers, incidents for conflict argument/domestic violence that's contributing to those homicides," said Norman.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
WISN
Milwaukee faces teen crime crisis
MILWAUKEE — The numbers from just the past three days in Milwaukee are startling: eight teens were shot and two of them died. Milwaukee police said someone gunned down 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke streets Saturday evening. At 9th Street and Atkinson Avenue, a 15-year-old boy died...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
