ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos select LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evsdr_0kNN8frp00

The NFL offseason is here for the teams that are not in the NFL playoffs. Attention now turns to front-office moves, free agency, coaching changes and the upcoming NFL draft.

While the Denver Broncos are still trying to figure out the coaching aspect, the draft will be a great way to find and develop talent to become team cornerstones for the next few years.

The Broncos currently hold a late first-round pick from the Bradley Chubb trade. According to Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 mock draft on NFL.com, Denver should select BJ Ojulari, a junior edge rusher from LSU.

Jeremiah’s mock has eight pass rushers going off the board in the first round. The Broncos could benefit from adding another pass-rushing talent in Ojulari to an already stout defense after the Chubb trade.

The NFL draft is still over three months away, so the Broncos will have plenty of time to evaluate potential prospects. Jeremiah’s mock could change a lot between now and April.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.  Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Denver Broncos Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Denver Broncos free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy