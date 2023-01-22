Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
AZFamily
2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.
AZFamily
4 hospitalized after late-night crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were hospitalized after a car crash late Tuesday night on a busy stretch of Camelback Road in Glendale. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Glendale Sgt. Randy Stewart, the crash resulted from one car hitting another, causing a chain reaction crash that ended with five vehicles being hit. One person suffered serious injuries, while three others were hospitalized with less-severe injuries.
AZFamily
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout
Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly killed couple in Phoenix involved in shootout with Kansas police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly shot and killed two adults in south Phoenix on Sunday have been found after being involved in a shootout with Kansas police. On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a call about an injured person in a south Phoenix neighborhood near Warner Street and Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found two adults, later identified as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble, with gunshot wounds dead at the scene. The couple’s two young children were found inside the house uninjured.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being struck by car in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 91st avenue and Camelback road. Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police says an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the car that hit her stayed at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
AZFamily
Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
AZFamily
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
DODGE CITY, KS (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after they were wanted in connection to the murders of two parents in Phoenix and ended up involved in a shootout with Kansas law enforcement on Monday morning, investigators said. It began when...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
