Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Freethink
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
hcplive.com
ACTIVE-AF Suggests Physical Activity May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Results from the ACTIVE-AF trial indicate participation in an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence and improved symptom severity among patients with AF. New findings from the ACTIVE-AF study indicate an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence among patients with paroxysmal or persistent, symptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF). The ACTIVE-AF six-month intervention combining...
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
brytfmonline.com
Scientists discover a new structure in the human brain | Science and health
With its intricate network of neurons and other biological constructs, the brain continues to prove to be a tough machine to screw up. Now, thanks to advances in neuroimaging techniques and molecular biology, scientists from the United States and Denmark have discovered a new structure in the brain. They named...
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
hcplive.com
VEXAS Syndrome More Prevalent Than Previous Estimates, Certain Types Of Rheumatologic Conditions
The syndrome, although rare, has a high mortality rate, with approximately half of patients dying within 5 years of diagnosis. VEXAS syndrome, which stands for vacuoles in blood cells, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, and somatic, presents with rheumatologic and hematologic features caused by somatic variants in UBA1 and pathogenic variants, which are linked to a variety of clinical manifestations. According to research published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA),1 the condition is much more common than previous estimates, affecting approximately 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 in the United States. This prevalence is higher than other rheumatologic conditions, such as myeloid dysplasia syndrome and vasculitis.
Futurism
Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen
You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
verywellhealth.com
Panic Attack vs. Anxiety Attack: Key Differences
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health conditions, and panic disorder is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Unexpected, sudden panic attacks characterize panic disorders. However, anxiety attacks are not described as an official symptom or disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the handbook most commonly used by U.S. mental healthcare professionals.
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
hcplive.com
Low Diastolic BP Does Not Increase Risk of Cognitive Impairment with Intensive Blood Pressure Lowering
The SPRINT MIND trial is providing new evidence related to the effects of intensive blood pressure lowering on cognitive impairment and risk of dementia according to baseline diastolic blood pressure. A posthoc analysis of data from the SPRINT MIND trial is providing clinicians with further evidence of the safety of...
icytales.com
5 Stages of Change Addiction? Here Is a Clear Answer!
The change model’s stages are the pre-contemplation stage, contemplation stage, preparation stage, action stage, and maintenance stage. This model is also known as a transtheoretical model or stages of change addiction model. It was developed by Prochaska and DiClemente in the late 1970s. The model is a way of...
Medical News Today
Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?
People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
hcplive.com
Tidepool Loop Mobile App Receives FDA Marketing Clearance
Announced on January 24, the US FDA's marketing clearance for the Tidepool Loop mobile app allows for use with compatible devices for automated insulin dosing to help manage type 1 diabetes in persons 6 years of age and older. The US Food and Drug Administration has announced marketing clearance of...
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Connection Between Economic Food Insecurity, CVD Risk in Black Adults
An analysis of the Jackson Heart Study reports economic food insecurity as a risk factor for incident CHD and incident HFrEF, independent of socioeconomic measures and traditional CV risk factors. Amil M. Shah, MD, MPH. Economic food insecurity is a risk factor for incident coronary heart disease (CHD) and heart...
Healthline
Enterovirus Symptoms: A Comprehensive List
Enterovirus infections often cause no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, they can lead to complications with more serious effects. Children and people with weaker immune systems are most at risk. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses from the Enterovirus genus. “Entero” means intestine, which is how these...
