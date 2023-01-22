ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now and Then: Stillwater state prison opened 170 years ago

The history of prisons in Minnesota and elsewhere is fraught. The story of the Minnesota State Prison, formerly Minnesota Territorial Prison, began with an act by the territorial legislature in 1851 and the first prisoners arrived two years later. Since then, the institution has figured largely in the history of...
STILLWATER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

5 Minnesota chefs make the cut as 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

Five Minnesota chefs were announced Wednesday to be among the semifinalists at the annual James Beard Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. Café Cerés chef Shawn McKenzie received the state’s only national nod. McKenzie co-founded the restaurant with two locations in Minneapolis. McKenzie is also the executive pastry chef at Rustica Bakery, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Ashwini Ramaswamy reimagines 'Invisible Cities' for the stage

Ashwini Ramaswamy is a choreographer of Bharatanatyam dance — a form of Indian classical dance. But her new project includes a wide range of dance traditions. It is premiering at the Great Northern Festival this weekend in Minneapolis. Ramaswamy talked with Host Cathy Wurzer about the show. Use the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
shsoutherner.net

Fights break out at South-North basketball game

When basketball becomes a combat sport, the safety of fans and players can be compromised. After North High School won the January 9th basketball game with a 73-71 buzzer beater shot, disputes erupted between fans in the stands and on the court. Tensions spilled out into the parking lot where multiple fights began between students from the two schools. It’s unknown exactly what started the arguments, but it seemed to be personal matters which were only amplified by the intense evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Inside Minneapolis band Creeping Charlie's rapid growth

The name “creeping charlie” commonly refers to a perennial evergreen that grows purple flowers that’s both an invasive species and a resilient wildflower. That dichotomy intrigued Julia Eubanks, founder and singer-songwriter for the Twin Cities-based band Creeping Charlie. People perceive the plant’s essence based on their individual experiences, and Eubanks wants her music to do the same – to create “ear worms” that burrow into listeners’ brains while expanding their perspectives.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

