Delaware State

Axios

Biden's new tax hammer

President Biden will deliver a major economic speech this week spotlighting fringe economic proposals championed by House Republicans — including a controversial bill to abolish the IRS and replace it with a 30% national sales tax. Why it matters: With a divided Congress, the political battle over the economy...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging

The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

GOP strategists: Biden and Pence classified document revelations a "gift for Trump"

Republican strategists see former President Trump emerging as the political winner from the ongoing string of classified document discoveries. Why it matters: The new revelations involving President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence could dilute the public attention and understanding about the ongoing investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings

A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place

The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Axios

Biden's second-year turnover problem

There was a substantial increase in turnover among President Biden's senior staff during the second year of his presidency, per a Brookings Institution report. Why it matters: The departure of 21 out of 66 "A-Team" officials puts Biden's turnover rate at the second highest since Ronald Reagan's presidency, though Biden's first-year turnover was low compared to former President Trump's.
Axios

McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law. Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
Axios

What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries

Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Top Dems push to deny Santos access to classified info

Two top New York House Democrats on Wednesday pressed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to deny Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) access to classified information. Why it matters: It's the latest example of lawmakers trying to sideline the embattled Long Island first-term House member, who has faced calls to resign and a series of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume, background and finances on the campaign trail.
Axios

Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy

A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Kevin McCarthy's math problem

Negotiations to raise the country's debt ceiling will likely put Republicans in a vise, torn among competing conservative pressures, the inevitable need to work with Democrats and the realities of basic budgetary math. The big picture: Fiscal conservatives want to balance the federal budget. Former President Trump has warned his...
Axios

Axios

