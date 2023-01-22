Read full article on original website
Biden's new tax hammer
President Biden will deliver a major economic speech this week spotlighting fringe economic proposals championed by House Republicans — including a controversial bill to abolish the IRS and replace it with a 30% national sales tax. Why it matters: With a divided Congress, the political battle over the economy...
Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
GOP strategists: Biden and Pence classified document revelations a "gift for Trump"
Republican strategists see former President Trump emerging as the political winner from the ongoing string of classified document discoveries. Why it matters: The new revelations involving President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence could dilute the public attention and understanding about the ongoing investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.
First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings
A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place
The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Karine Jean-Pierre warns House Republicans want to raise gas prices: 'She did not just say this'
The White House press secretary claimed that the House Republicans’ latest bill will increase gas prices and hurt Americans while addressing reporters on Monday.
Biden's second-year turnover problem
There was a substantial increase in turnover among President Biden's senior staff during the second year of his presidency, per a Brookings Institution report. Why it matters: The departure of 21 out of 66 "A-Team" officials puts Biden's turnover rate at the second highest since Ronald Reagan's presidency, though Biden's first-year turnover was low compared to former President Trump's.
McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law. Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries
Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
Top Dems push to deny Santos access to classified info
Two top New York House Democrats on Wednesday pressed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to deny Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) access to classified information. Why it matters: It's the latest example of lawmakers trying to sideline the embattled Long Island first-term House member, who has faced calls to resign and a series of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume, background and finances on the campaign trail.
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy
A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
Elaine Chao: Trump's remarks say "more about him" than Asian Americans
Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao responded to former President Trump's latest racist social media post attacking her, saying that his remarks reveal "a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans," Politico reports. The big picture: Trump in recent months has been on a tirade...
Kevin McCarthy's math problem
Negotiations to raise the country's debt ceiling will likely put Republicans in a vise, torn among competing conservative pressures, the inevitable need to work with Democrats and the realities of basic budgetary math. The big picture: Fiscal conservatives want to balance the federal budget. Former President Trump has warned his...
