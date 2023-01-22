ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Elk Grove's Asian community finds solidarity at Lunar New Year events in wake of Monterey Park shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lunar New Year events across California went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities said 10 people were shot and killed, and at least another 10 people were injured, after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday night amid Lunar New Year festivities.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Student dies in on-campus residence at UC Davis

(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school. — Video Above: 16-year-old missing for nearly a month The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall. According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all […]
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Veterans group Team Rubicon helps clean up Sacramento storm debris

Veterans and active military members are going above and beyond to serve the community in Sacramento. The veteran-founded and led disaster response organization Team Rubicon has been assisting in an effort to help clean up the damage left behind by recent storms in Northern California. The group teamed up with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA
Fox40

Hot air balloon crashes into parked car

The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash. The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy