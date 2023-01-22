Read full article on original website
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
KCRA.com
Sacramento chef Craig Takehara with Binchoyaki named as a semifinalist for James Beard Award
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento chef has been named as a semifinalist for a prestigious James Beard Award. Craig Takehara, a co-owner of Binchoyaki, made the list in the best chef category for California. There are 20 semifinalists in the category. (See previous coverage of Binchoyaki in the video...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
KCRA.com
Here are the resources available to the Asian American community following recent mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loss, grief and fear linger as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue, but as many think twice about going out — community leaders in Sacramento have identified some necessary activities to cope. The Asian Pacific Community Counseling (APCC) center has mental health therapists who speak...
KCRA.com
Healthy female calf born to Shani the Giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shani the Giraffe, one of the Sacramento Zoo’s most popular residents, gave birth to a healthy female calf on Sunday afternoon, the zoo announced Monday. Zookeepers had noted signs of the impending birth on Jan. 18, so Shani was moved into the maternity stall for...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove's Asian community finds solidarity at Lunar New Year events in wake of Monterey Park shooting
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lunar New Year events across California went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities said 10 people were shot and killed, and at least another 10 people were injured, after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday night amid Lunar New Year festivities.
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
Student dies in on-campus residence at UC Davis
(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school. — Video Above: 16-year-old missing for nearly a month The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall. According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento's only alcohol-free bar The Teetotalist banks on Dry January being more than a trend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people decide to stop drinking for the month of January in a trend called "Dry January." There is also a growing movement called "sober curious," fueled by some members of Generation Z, younger adults in their 20s. Studies have found this group has no interest in drinking alcohol, due to the health benefits and saving money.
KCRA.com
Veterans group Team Rubicon helps clean up Sacramento storm debris
Veterans and active military members are going above and beyond to serve the community in Sacramento. The veteran-founded and led disaster response organization Team Rubicon has been assisting in an effort to help clean up the damage left behind by recent storms in Northern California. The group teamed up with...
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
Fox40
Hot air balloon crashes into parked car
The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash. The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash.
KCRA.com
Lawmakers, community leaders hold vigil at Capitol after Monterey Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers and community leaders gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol on Monday for a vigil in memory of the 11 people who were killed in a shooting inMonterey Park Saturday night amid a Lunar New Year celebration. The California Asian American and...
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School
(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
KCRA.com
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
