Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday morning winter storm update as heaviest snow enters central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter storm is well underway for central Indiana. So far today, the area of low pressure has been to our southwest in Kentucky. As this tracks into southern Indiana over the next few hours, colder air will become more dominant, which impacts the "wetness" of the snow and increases snow ratios.
A snow day bust? Why so many didn't get snow overnight
For many of you that live east and south of Cincinnati, you are wondering, where's the snow that was forecast? Snow fell overnight but it didn't accumulate everywhere in an equal fashion.
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
Communities are starting to issues snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of the winter storm taking aim at the Cincinnati area Wednesday morning. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined as motorists being advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow/and or ice.
WLWT 5
How to get up-to-the-minute weather alerts from WLWT News
Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. If you want to stay up to date on alerts, the following is a step-by-step guide to sign up for customized weather alerts from WLWT News. It's the best...
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking another strong, potentially high impact storm
CINCINNATI — This afternoon stays fairly cloudy and temperatures will be in the low 30s. With the winds 8-10mph it will feel like the 20s all day! Bundle up! Clouds clear tonight and Tuesday looks quiet with clouds and sunshine. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. All in-person school-based activities, athletic events and district office meetings will be canceled as well. School officials anticipate classes to resume Thursday. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another...
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
WIBC.com
NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of Snow is Possible Across Indiana
STATEWIDE—A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
