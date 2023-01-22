ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX59

Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?

Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

How to get up-to-the-minute weather alerts from WLWT News

Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. If you want to stay up to date on alerts, the following is a step-by-step guide to sign up for customized weather alerts from WLWT News. It's the best...
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
WIBC.com

NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update

INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. All in-person school-based activities, athletic events and district office meetings will be canceled as well. School officials anticipate classes to resume Thursday. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWO News

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of Snow is Possible Across Indiana

STATEWIDE—A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night

Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
CINCINNATI, OH

