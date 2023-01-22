Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Prepare for impacts to the Wednesday morning commute. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. The hazardous weather could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations south of I-70 could receive lower accumulations due to a mix of rain and snow if the storm tracks farther north.

